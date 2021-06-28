Central Delhi India's second-most rain-deficient district, IMD data shows

Central Delhi has recorded 8.5 mm of rainfall this monsoon season thus far and is the second-most rain-deficient district in the country, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department's data shows the total quantity of rain in the national capital since June 1 which is officially considered the beginning of the monsoon season in the country, with September 30 considered as the end date.

According to IMD, Delhi normally receives 53.3 mm rainfall by this time in a year. Thus, the current figure is a fall of 84% from the normal figures.

Among other districts in the city, east Delhi has seen 19.2 mm rainfall (deficiency of 64%), while northeast Delhi has recorded 20.7 mm rainfall, down by 61%. The corresponding rainfall figures in other districts are as follows: south Delhi 22.2 mm, southwest Delhi 29.6 mm, New Delhi 27.7 mm, north Delhi 37.3 mm and northwest Delhi 29.8 mm. With 53.5mm rainfall, west Delhi is the only district to have received normal rainfall.

With a shortfall of 93%, Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar is the country's most rain-deficient district. It has recorded just 5 mm rainfall till now as against the normal of 68.4 mm.

On Monday, IMD also said that Delhi and its nearby areas in the northwest will have to wait for another week to receive their first monsoonal showers. "Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during the next six to seven days," read a statement from IMD.

