Central Vista-themed features expected on key avenues

Central Vista-themed features are expected on key avenues connecting C-hexagon and Kartavya Path, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to inaugurate as part of revamped Central Vista on Thursday evening.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to undertake a complete transformation of eight stretches including Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Tolstoy Marg, Hailey Road, Tansen Marg, and Babar Road for the purpose.

The Central Vista will have pedestrian underpasses, walkways, toilet blocks, and street furniture. Lakha red granite sourced from Jalore in Rajasthan has been used for walkways and brown granite from Bengaluru for underpasses. Black granite has been used in amenities blocks and white sandstone sourced from Bharatpur for bollards.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said they will draw inspiration from the architectural features of Central Vista while undertaking changes along the roads. “While coming to visit or leaving Central Vista, people will not feel as if they have arrived in a different city. We will extend the same theme to all the connecting roads in the coming months so that they enhance the beauty of the central stretch,” Upadhyay said.

Kuljeet Chahal, a council member, said these stretches will have new sculptures and amenities inspired by the Central Vista.

An NDMC official said ₹7 crore has been allocated for the roads around Central Vista for the purpose under the first phase. “These roads will also have facilities such as happiness areas, sculptures at roundabouts, footpaths, railing, signage, and LED panels for information essentially turning them into smart roads. The colour schemes will be similar to Central Vista,” the official said. He added that eventually all stretches would be covered, especially the one connecting Mandi House to India Gate. The stretches will also be relaid and strengthened with a cold milling process, the official added.

The revamped Central Vista will have 974 street lights, and 1000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the historical character of the precinct. Around 16.5 kilometers of pedestrian walkways have been added along the Kartavya Path across the lawns and canals and the India Gate precinct.

The Central Public Works Department has added new amenities including eight blocks with toilets, vending kiosks, and drinking water fountains. “A total of 64 female toilets, 32 male toilets have been added and seven vending plazas have been earmarked across the avenue,” a second official said.

Central Avenue will have 422 red sandstone benches and 162 red sandstone dustbins. A total of 1892 white sandstone bollards have been installed along with vending plazas to maintain aesthetic harmony.