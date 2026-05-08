...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Centre approves MEMU train on Delhi-Faridabad route

The Centre has approved a new MEMU rail service between Delhi and Faridabad to enhance commuter connectivity, benefiting thousands daily.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:41 pm IST
By Snehil Sinha
Advertisement

New Delhi

The proposal was cleared by Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Delhi government sought additional rail connectivity for commuters travelling daily between the national capital and Faridabad. (Representative photo)

The Centre has approved a new Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) rail service between Delhi and Faridabad on a request from Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, according to an official statement issued the Delhi government on Friday.

The proposal was cleared by Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the Delhi government sought additional rail connectivity for commuters travelling daily between the national capital and Faridabad. However, the schedule, route, frequency and other details are yet to be finalised.

The CM said the new service will benefit thousands of commuters who travel between Delhi and Faridabad for work, education, business and other purposes. “A large number of people from Faridabad and nearby areas travel to Delhi every day. For a long time, residents and regular passengers had been demanding additional and more convenient rail connectivity. The introduction of the MEMU service will provide commuters with a faster, affordable and accessible public transport option,” Gupta said.

The Delhi government said it has been coordinating with the Centre on measures to improve transport infrastructure and address daily commuting challenges in the National Capital Region. According to the statement, projects related to connectivity and public transport are being taken up jointly by the Centre and the Delhi government.

 
faridabad delhi public transport
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Centre approves MEMU train on Delhi-Faridabad route
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.