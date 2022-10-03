Centre asks Punjab govt to chalk out detailed plan to control paddy stubble burning

The Centre on Monday asked the Punjab government to chalk out a comprehensive action plan at the micro-level for effective control of paddy stubble burning during the ensuing season.

Abhilaksh Likhi, additional secretary in the Union agriculture ministry, told state officials to chalk out a detailed plan while attending a farm demonstration on crop residue management at Rangian village in Kharar tehsil of SAS Nagar district in Punjab, an official statement said. The states were also told to establish a mechanism to ensure effective utilisation of machines, promote the use of bio-decomposer in a complementary mode with the crop residue management (CRM) machines, and promote ex-situ utilisation of straw by way of mapping demand from adjoining industries like biomass-based power plants, etc.

“...if all the actions are taken at the state-level in a holistic manner, stubble burning can be effectively controlled during the coming season,” Likhi said. To promote the use of bio-decomposer technology, the Centre has revised the operational guidelines of the CRM scheme in August 2022 and provisions have been made for conducting large-scale demonstrations of bio-decomposer on farmers’ fields by way of utilising flexi-funds under the scheme.