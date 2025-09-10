Centre clears 803 cr for Delhi road, flyover upgrades under CRIF scheme

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that the Centre has approved ₹803.4 crore for the upgradation of key arterial roads and flyovers across the Capital, marking what officials described as one of the largest coordinated infrastructure drives in recent years. More than 140 projects to cover resurfacing, widening, strengthening and new corridors across Central, East, North, Shahdara, Northeast and West Delhi. (HT Archive)

Among the prominent stretches identified for upgradation are sections of the Ring Road, AIIMS-Ashram corridor, Mathura Road, ISBT Kashmiri Gate-Wazirabad, Vivek Vihar-GT Road, Dwarka Approach Road, Rani Jhansi Road, and Delhi University’s Chhatra Marg. Strengthening of flyovers at Rani Jhansi and Wazirabad has also been approved.

Funds for more than 140 projects have been sanctioned by the Union ministry of road transport and highways under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) scheme. The works will cover resurfacing, widening, strengthening, and construction of new corridors, along with flyover upgrades across central, north, east, northeast, and northwest Delhi, officials said.

Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh called the initiative a turning point for Delhi’s infrastructure. “Roads are the arteries of any modern city. This initiative is not just about repairing roads – it is about creating world-class urban infrastructure... The project will cover strengthening, resurfacing, widening, construction of new corridors, and development of flyovers, upgrading key routes across Central, North, East, North East, Shahdara, and North West districts,” he added

In an official statement, the office of PWD minister stated that key approved project include Central and New Delhi’s ITO Loop and Ferozeshah Road upgrade and flyover projects at Rohtak Road (Military Road–Jhansi Road); South and South-East Delhi’s construction of new road from Aali Vihar to Sarita Vihar, Press Enclave Road and improvement of the Nizamuddin-Kalkaji stretch; Shahdara’s strengthening of Vivek Vihar-GT Road connector and East Delhi’s rehabilitation of Vikas Marg from ITO to D-93 stretch, as well as widening of Noida Link Road.

The projects in North East Delhi include improvement of Loni Chakkar to Delhi border arterial road and construction of flyovers on Road No. 63 and Gokulpuri stretch. The projects from West and South West Delhi include strengthening of Outer Ring Road (Vikas Puri–Najafgarh) with flyover and construction of elevated flyover on Rajouri Garden-Tagore Garden stretch, it added.

Officials said measures would be taken to minimize disruption during construction. “This CRIF program aligns with the vision of transforming Delhi into a city prepared for rapid urban growth and mobility demands,” an official said.