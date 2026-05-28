New Delhi, In a push to decongest thoroughfares between Delhi and other NCR cities, the Delhi government and Centre will jointly undertake six major road projects, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday.

Centre, Delhi govt working on six road projects to decongest major NCR intersections: CM Gupta

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The move comes a week after Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the Delhi chief minister held a review in this regard, during which discussions were held on a decongestion plan for major NCR roads.

One of the approved plans include the 'Urban Extension Road-II Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Link Project'.

Under the project, a nearly 17-km-long six-lane corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway with UER-II near Tronica City in Ghaziabad, at an estimated cost of ₹3,500 crore.

"The project is expected to reduce traffic pressure on routes such as IGI Airport, Barapullah corridor, Mukarba Chowk, Singhu Border and the Ashram-Badarpur stretch. The project is currently in the alignment finalisation stage, with construction targeted to begin by December 2026," the CHO said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the Centre and Delhi government will jointly undertake a series of large-scale road projects, with all of them designed in view of future traffic requirements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the Centre and Delhi government will jointly undertake a series of large-scale road projects, with all of them designed in view of future traffic requirements. {{/usCountry}}

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Another proposed project is the 'Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Noida-Faridabad Connectivity Corridor'. Spanning around 65 km and featuring six lanes, its cost is estimated at ₹7,500 crore.

"The corridor will connect the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, DND, Faridabad and the Yamuna Expressway," the CMO said.

It is expected to improve connectivity for Loni, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad while reducing congestion at Kalindi Kunj, Sarai Kale Khan and the Outer Ring Road. Work is expected to commence by December 2026.

The chief minister also highlighted a project linking the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra corridor with UER-II.

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"Under the proposal, traffic from the Delhi-Katra Expressway will gain direct access to Delhi, Gurugram and IGI Airport through UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway. The 17-km, six-lane corridor, estimated to cost ₹1,500 crore, is targeted to begin by March 2027," Gupta said.

To decongest Kalindi Kunj areas, authorities plan to construct an "interchange" near the Okhla barrage to improve traffic flow on the Delhi-Noida-Faridabad corridor.

"The project, estimated at ₹300 crore, includes the construction of a 500-metre-long, six-lane interchange and flyovers. The project aims to decongest Kalindi Kunj and provide signal-free connectivity between Noida, Jasola, Sarita Vihar and Faridabad," the statement added.

The chief minister said the land acquisition process for the project has already begun and construction is expected to start by October 2026.

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Another project, the 'AIIMS-Mahipalpur-Gurugram Elevated Corridor' a 20-km-long six-lane road is estimated at ₹5,000 crore, with construction slated to begin by April 2027.

"The project will significantly ease traffic between Delhi and Gurugram. The elevated corridor will provide signal-free connectivity linking AIIMS, INA, Hauz Khas, Vasant Kunj with the neighbouring state of Haryana," the chief minister said.

The project is also expected to improve connectivity to Aerocity, Rangpuri, Chhatarpur and Ghitorni areas of South Delhi.

Another key project involves construction of service roads along the existing UER-II corridor. According to the CMO, the initiative will improve local connectivity and support planned urban expansion in outer Delhi. The project, estimated at ₹6,500 crore, will cover approximately 26 km and include secondary service roads on both sides of UER-II.

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Gupta said the Delhi government is also working on a 'Shiv Murti-Nelson Mandela Marg Tunnel Project' a proposed underground tunnel, around 8 km long and six lanes wide.

The estimated construction cost of the project is ₹7,000 crore. It will provide signal-free connectivity from Outer Delhi areas by connecting Dwarka Expressway to Vasant Kunj, easing congestion in Mahipalpur, Rangpuri and Dhaula Kuan areas in South Delhi, the statement said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.