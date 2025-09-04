Centre moots joint panel to run Yamuna barrages

The Central Water Commission (CWC) and the Union ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) have told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the management of the Yamuna in Delhi urgently requires better coordination among Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, each of which controls a key barrage on the river. A view of the swollen Yamuna near Mayur Vihar on Wednesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

In a joint affidavit, the agencies recommended the creation of a coordination committee headed by the member secretary of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB).

The submission comes as NGT continues hearings on record floods seen in Delhi in 2023, when the Yamuna swelled to its highest level ever at 208.66 metres. The tribunal had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report flagging how authorities failed to anticipate the disaster and later issued notices to multiple agencies, including CWC and MoJS.

At present, the Wazirabad barrage is under the Delhi government, the ITO barrage under Haryana, and the Okhla barrage under Uttar Pradesh.

“As per existing practice, the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department (of Delhi government) is assigned responsibility of coordination with barrage-owning agencies during floods. Further, since barrages are owned, maintained and run by three states, it is suggested that a coordination committee headed by the member secretary with officers of the I&FC department and barrage-owning agencies as members be formed,” the affidavit said.

The report, dated July 1 but uploaded on September 1, also disclosed efforts to transfer the ITO barrage from Haryana to Delhi. Haryana, however, refused, insisting the barrage is critical for flow and discharge measurement between Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Okhla downstream.

The affidavit pointed to a joint expert committee set up by MoJS in 2023 to study the causes of the 2023 floods. The committee is examining meteorological data, catchment rainfall, the discharge capacity of barrages, and the functional requirements of the ITO barrage. Its preliminary observation: multiple agencies controlling different barrages without a common communication system created delays and confusion. “An effective communication system be established between all stakeholders for operation of all barrages in a coordinated and integrated manner,” the submission said.

The issue of control and discharge of barrages has long been contentious between states. During the 2023 floods, several gates of the ITO barrage were found jammed shut, worsening waterlogging and contributing to record flood levels. Delhi has since demanded control of the barrage, arguing its officials are best placed to respond to emergencies in the capital.

But Haryana remains firm. In a letter dated May 16, 2025, its irrigation department reiterated that the ITO barrage “needs to be retained by Haryana” for discharge measurement purposes.