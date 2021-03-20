Centre objects to AAP’s doorstep ration scheme

The Delhi government’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme has become the latest flashpoint in the ongoing tussle between the Centre and the state government, with the Union ministry of food and public distribution rasing objections at several aspects of the scheme that was due to be launched on March 25.

In a letter to the Delhi administration, the Union ministry has principally raised two objections — the use of the term “mukhyamantri (chief minister)” for a scheme involving the distribution of food grains allocated under the National Food Security Act (NFSA); and any change in the delivery mechanism in the NFSA can only be done through a Parliament amendment.

“Upon examination of the said notification, it is clarified that the subsidised food grains being allocated by this department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for the operationalisation of any state specific/other scheme under a different nomenclature other than NFSA, as the same is not permissible under the Act. Further any changes/amendments in the provisions of the Act, including nomenclatures used for distribution of NFSA foodgrains can only be done through the parliamentary procedures,” said the letter by S Jagannathan, joint secretary in the ministry of food and public distribution.

The ministry further said any change in the nomenclature may give rise to confusion among the people. “It is also highlighted that while states may like to enhance the distribution of subsidised foodgrains, including additional entitlements, more subsidy etc. the nomenclature from NFSA to any local state scheme name may be misinterpreted by the beneficiaries as state benefit and may give rise to confusion regarding their rights under the Act,” the letter said.

The letter added that the Delhi government is "free to launch” the scheme “without mixing the elements of the NFSA food grains”.

Siraj Dutta, a food rights activist, said specific provisions under the National Food Security Act give the Centre the power to stop the supply of subsidised food grains if state governments are found violating the law. But he added, “I am yet to get clarity on what exactly the central government has told the Delhi government.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the move by the Union government was “anti-people”, and stressed that the Centre was aware of all modalities of the scheme. “I would like to appeal to the central government to not interfere in matters related to governance. They should withdraw such anti-people directions and let the Delhi government launch the ‘Mukhyamantri ghar ghar ration yojana’. The Delhi government has held several meeting with the central government on this matter.They were aware of all the modalities. It could have put an end to corruption and leakages. Now, they not only have a problem with just the name of the scheme but also the modalities. They decided to send this letter less than a week before launch of the scheme.”

Delhi has around 7.2 million ration beneficiaries, according to government data.The distribution of ration is currently managed by a network of 2,000-odd fair price shops. The doorstep delivery scheme was one of the major poll promises by the AAP in the run up to the 2020 assembly polls. The Delhi government already offers nearly 100 services across departments which the people can avail by calling a helpline number and paying a processing fee of ₹50.

Responding to the AAP’s allegations, the BJP said that the Centre has not stopped the scheme but only pointed out issues related to provisions under NFSA. “The AAP is trying to mislead the people. Under NSFA, no state government can use the foodgrains provided by the Centre for a populist state-specific scheme. The people of Delhi know how the AAP government failed to properly distribute food grains even during the lockdown. Their attempt to use food grains provided by the Centre for gaining political mileage is condemnable,” the Delhi BJP said in a statement.

In the February 20 notification, the Delhi government cited Section 12 and Section 24 of NFSA in the gazette notification relating to the scheme. Both the sections refer to the role of the state governments ensuring the delivery of foodgrains to ration shops – and not exactly doorstep of beneficiaries.

DJ Narain, spokesperson for the Union ministry of food and public distribution, said: “One state cannot suo motu change the basic elements of a scheme being implemented nationally. PDS consists of key features like amount and type of subsidised ration for given categories of specific households. If all the states and UTs start changing the basic rules of PDS implementation, it will become almost impossible to implement it nation wide. Measurable tools of PDS monitoring will also break down. States are free to have their own schemes over and above this.”

The Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the Centre over a Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday which gives overarching powers to the lieutenant governor in the day-to-day administration and also limits powers of the assembly to constitute enquiry committees.

Anjali Bhardwaj, member of the Right to Food campaign, said the modalities of the Delhi scheme may affect beneficiaries but there were gaps in the national distribution plan as well. “There are gaps, no doubt, in the modalities of the Delhi government’s proposed doorstep delivery scheme and that may affect beneficiaries. However, the NFSA mechanism is also not foolproof. It excludes a very large number of poor people across the country. And it came to the fore during the lockdown when we came across a large number of people who either did not have ration cards or could not avail ration for some reason or the other despite having cards. In Delhi’s case, the city government should ideally launch an additional food security scheme. With that, they can fill up the exclusion gap left behind by the NFSA mechanism.”