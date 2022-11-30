Centre revises guidelines for cable operators

The Union ministry of information and broadcasting on Wednesday updated the guidelines that permit multi-system operators (MSOs) to transmit local content, seeking a one-time registration fee of ₹1,000.

MSOs are operators of multiple cable systems.

The guidelines will apply to cable operators across the spectrum. An official familiar with the matter said that the process will help streamline how platform services operate.

“Earlier, even the ministry did not know how many internal channels a cable operator had. Now, they have to register these channels and their limit must be less than 5% of the total channels they have,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

A new registration process has been provided for, which earlier did not exist, the official added. “Clubbing the channels together will also help customers differentiate between registered channels and channels run by the cable operators,” the official said.

According to a press statement released by the ministry, the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, permit MSOs “to transmit their own programming service, either directly to their own subscribers or through one or more Local Cable Operators”.

“These programming services referred to as ‘Platform Services (PS)’, which also include most ‘local-channels’, are exclusive programming services being generated at local level offered by MSOs,” the statement said.

Platform Services (PS) are programmes transmitted by Distribution platform Operators (DPOs) exclusively to their own subscribers and does not include Doordarshan channels and registered TV channels. PS also do not include foreign TV channels that are not registered in lndia.

“Simple online registration process for PS channels by MSOs at nominal fees of ₹1,000 per PS channel. The online registration portal for this purpose is under preparation and shall be notified shortly,” the ministry said.

It added that only entities registered as “companies” are allowed to provide local news and current affairs.

“MSOs not registered as “company” and desirous of providing local news and current affairs are mandatorily required to apply within 3 months with Ministry of Corporate Affairs for conversion into “company”,” the ministry added.

It has also capped the permitted PS channels per operator at 5% of the total channel carriage capacity. “To cater to the need of the local language and culture of the subscribers, this cap on PS channels shall be computed at the level of State/Union Territory. Also, additionally, 2 PS channels shall be permitted at the level of each District to cater to the need of local content at the District level,” the ministry said.

The channels are also required to carry a caption as ‘Platform Services’ to distinguish them from the registered TV channels. “The Content of the PS to be exclusive to the platform and is not to be shared directly or indirectly with any other Distribution Platform Operator. However, sharing of live feeds from the religious places like Temples, Gurudwaras etc. shall be permitted,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, cable operators are granted registration for the distribution of Registered TV Channels. “The above guidelines have been issued to ensure that network capacity of Cable Operators is utilised primarily for the same,” the ministry said.

“Also, sufficient provisions have been made in the guidelines for MSOs to cater to the demand of local contents by their subscribers. Further, these guidelines mandate the adherence to Programme Code and Advertisement Code in respect to content on PS channels, keeping of recording for 90 days etc. and shall help in combating the menace of Piracy.”

