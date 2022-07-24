Centre simplifies ownership of property process for unauthorised colonies
New Delhi: Days after the Centre excluded ‘Will’ as a mandatory document to get ownership of property in unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme, residents of these colonies that fall under the ‘O zone’ according to the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 have urged the government to expedite the mechanism to process their applications.
The O Zone refers to the land planning zone which encompasses the Yamuna floodplains, where the National Green Tribunal has decreed a status quo
Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) recently simplified the documentation process under PM-UDAY programme. The ministry has approved the proposal to exclude “Will” as a mandatory document and allow submission of Registered Gift Deed in place of General Power of Attorney (GPA) for availing benefits under the scheme, according to a senior DDA official.
While residents of notified unauthorised colonies can now get their applications processed easily, there are close to 76 colonies, including Jaitpur, Badarpur, Okhla, Karawal Nagar, etc, where residents are unable to apply for ownership of their properties.
The Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme was announced in 2019 after the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019 came into effect. But in 2020, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) stopped the process to do a survey in these 76-odd unauthorised colonies as these were falling in the ‘O zone’ as per MPD-2021.
“The government is simplifying the process to help more residents to get ownership rights. We want the DDA and the central government to bring in amendments to help us. We have waited for very long,” said Anil Sharma, a resident of Meetapur village near Badarpur who has formed an association to push for denotification of the colony from O zone.
A senior DDA official said, “The applications of these colonies will be processed only after necessary amendment is notified in the master plan. In the draft MPD-2041, necessary amendments have been made. But we can’t process the applications right now.”
The DDA started the process to give ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in December 2019. In January 2020, the first batch of 20 residents was given ownership rights under the PM-UDAY scheme.
According to DDA officials, till July 15, 2022, 105,076 applications have been received of which 41, 143 have been disposed of.
“Conveyance deed or authorisation slip (which is given to residents of colonies that are located on government land) has been issued to 14,705 residents,” said a DDA official.
Close to 62,700 applications have been returned due to lack of necessary supporting documents.
DDA officials said that there are close to 2,000 applications that are pending due to the Will document. “The recent amendments in the scheme will speed up the process of disposal of cases and will facilitate in simplification of the process and increase the number of applications,” said a senior official.
Noida authority to remove more illegal buildings on floodplains
The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has issued warning notices to at least 500 house owners to either to remove illegal structures from the Hindon flood plains of river or face demolition. The notices have been issued under a mega drive, aimed at freeing flood plains of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers. The Uttar Pradesh government directed the Noida authority to remove all unauthorized structures on the flood plains in April 2022.
Liquor shops on Kanwar Yatra routes in Noida to shut for two days
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate on Sunday ordered the closure of all wine and liquor shops falling on Kanwar Yatra routes on July 25 and 26. According to officials, a total of 84 liquor shops will be shut for two days. District magistrate Suhas LY said that the order was passed following a July 21 letter from the Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate's office.
Noida residents welcome reduction in power tariff
Noida: Residents of Gautam Budh Nagar said that they are happy after the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission issued a new tariff order for 2022-23. The tariff applicable for discoms of UPPCL will also be applicable for consumers of Noida Power Corporation Limited. However, NPCL consumers will get a 10% regulatory discount on the total amount billed every month. NPCL vice-president Sarnath Ganguly said that the new tariffs will be implemented by August 4.
Greater Noida smart village project survey underway
The Greater Noida authority has decided to develop 16 more villages as smart villages, with facilities that include free Wi-Fi, proper drainage system, piped drinking water, community centres, sewage network and smooth roads, among others. It has roped in a private agency which has begun conducting drone surveys of all 16 villages. The authority will spend ₹160 crore tentatively on this project, which aims to develop civic facilities in these villages.
Days after two minors die in Ghaziabad, water samples confirm contamination
Ghaziabad: The district health department has found the presence of contamination in drinking water samples at Swarn Jayanti Puram residential locality, where two children —aged five and seven — died on July 20 and 21 respectively due to diarrhoea, vomiting and other health complications. The colony is yet to be handed over to the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and is maintained by the Ghaziabad Development Authority.
