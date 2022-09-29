Centre upgrades Ambani’s security to Z+ category

The Union ministry of home affairs has upgraded the security cover of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani from ‘Z’ category to top ‘Z+’ category based on central intelligence agencies’ threat perception input, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

From 2013, Ambani was accorded the ‘Z’ category cover of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on payment basis. His wife Nita Ambani also has the CRPF security cover of Y+ category.

Under the Z+ category cover, Ambani will have around 50 armed commandoes of the paramilitary force for his personal security in three shifts.

Last year in February, an explosive-laden car was found parked outside the Ambani residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Later, the then Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for planting the same.

Last month, the Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani was accorded a ‘Z’ category VIP security cover of CRPF commandos by the central government on a payment basis.

CRPF director general (DG) Kuldiep Singh on Thursday told reporters that the force provides security to 119 protectees and the Union home ministry has provided it a fresh battalion for the VIP security duties. It already has six battalions deployed for the task and each unit has about 800 personnel.

Union home minister Amit Shah and the Gandhi family, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others are the CRPF protectees.