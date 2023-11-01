Chadha: CBI, ED targeting Opposition

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using federal investigative agencies to target opposition leaders.

Raghav Chadha claimed that between 2014 and 2022, 95% of the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation were against opposition political parties of the BJP. (PTI)

Speaking at a press conference, Chadha claimed that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — an alliance of 28 opposition parties — has “rattled” the BJP.

“The top leaders of the parties involved in the INDIA alliance are on the BJP’s target list. The BJP aims to win the Lok Sabha elections by sending the top leaders of opposition parties to jail. BJP’s controlled agencies are conspiring to arrest Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to weaken the AAP so that they can win all seven seats in Delhi. If the top leaders or their close associates are arrested, their parties will weaken, making them unfit for elections, and the BJP can emerge victorious,” Chadha alleged.

“During this time, cases have been registered against 125 prominent leaders, with nearly 118 being leaders of opposition parties. Leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, Farooq Abdullah, Anil Deshmukh have faced these cases. These cases have been pursued in a way that when the elections approach and the political landscape changes,” he said.

In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday to reject the bail petition of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy case means that the AAP’s allegations against the ED have lost ground.

“People of the country trust the Supreme Court, and it is time that AAP leaders and workers understand that the liquor scam has been done by their supreme leaders,” Kapoor said.

