Charred body recovered after fire breaks out in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market: Report

A person reportedly died after a major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar Market in east Delhi on Wednesday evening. The charred body of a 19-year-old employee was found on the second floor of a shop where the fire broke out, news agency ANI reported quoting the police. The victim, Shehnawaj got stuck inside after the fire broke out, ADO Sumit Kumar of the Delhi Fire Service told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reports indicate that the fire began at the shop in Nehru Lane where most garments and hosiery outlets are located.

Earlier, deputy chief fire officer SK Dua said that 28 fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire which was categorised as ‘medium’ by the fire department. By night, firefighters were able to control the fire, confining it to the top floors, the official had further said. The shop had ground plus four floors in total.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, overcast weather, light rain expected

About 30 fire tenders were initially rushed to the spot after the fire department received a call from the area around 5.40 pm on Wednesday. The firefighters faced difficulty in extinguishing the blaze because of the unavailability of water sources near the incident site. Reportedly, the fire tenders had to be parked away because of the narrow alley of the cloth market.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted about the incident saying, "This incident of fire in the textile market of Gandhinagar is very unfortunate. The fire brigade is busy extinguishing the fire. I am taking all the information about the incident from the district administration. May Lord Shri Ram keep everyone well."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON