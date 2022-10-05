Fire breaks out at cloth market in Delhi

A fire broke out at a cloth market in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. The fire department received a major fire call from the area at around 5.40pm and 35 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties have been reported so far, according to fire department officials.

The firefighters are facing difficulty in extinguishing the blaze because of unavailability of water source near the site. The fire tenders have to be parked far away because of the narrow alley of the cloth market.

(More details awaited…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON