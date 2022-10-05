Home / Cities / Delhi News / Fire breaks out at cloth market in Delhi

Fire breaks out at cloth market in Delhi

delhi news
Published on Oct 05, 2022 09:48 PM IST

The firefighters are facing difficulty in extinguishing the blaze because of unavailability of water source near the site and the narrow alley of the cloth market.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a shop in Gandhi Nagar's cloth market.
ByHT News Desk

A fire broke out at a cloth market in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar. The fire department received a major fire call from the area at around 5.40pm and 35 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No casualties have been reported so far, according to fire department officials.

The firefighters are facing difficulty in extinguishing the blaze because of unavailability of water source near the site. The fire tenders have to be parked far away because of the narrow alley of the cloth market.

(More details awaited…)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Wednesday, October 05, 2022
