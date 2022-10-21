‘Chinese woman held in Delhi used Nepalese citizen papers’

A 50-year-old Chinese woman, who was arrested on Monday for illegally holding a Nepalese citizen certificate and staying in India, and for her alleged involvement in anti-national activities, was living in Delhi as a Buddhist monk for the past one month, senior special cell officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

They added she had ostensibly been preaching spirituality and staying in monasteries and other Buddhist religious places in the city.

The woman, identified as Cai Ruo, was arrested from Majnu Ka Tilla area in north Delhi on October 17, by police after they received information early October regarding a Chinese national who was allegedly involved in anti-national activities and staying in the national capital illegally. The special cell team collected information, identified her residence and the nabbed her.

Police registered a case under Indian Penal Code’s sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) 419, 420, 467 and 474, (all related for impersonation, cheating and forgery) and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at the special cell police station against her, a senior police officer associated with the case said.

“As of now, we have not got anything concrete that can validate our suspicion of her involvement in anti-national activities during her stay in India. However, the probe is in its initial stage and it is too early to give her a clean chit on this aspect. She has anyway been caught impersonating a Nepalese citizen,” the officer said.

Another police officer said that when the woman was interrogated about the source of the Nepalese citizen certificate, she told them that she bought it from a person in Nepal. Investigators are now verifying her claims and may seek help from the Nepal embassy to collect information about the Nepal man who arranged the citizen certificate for her, the second officer said.

Originally from Hainan province in China, the woman first visited India in 2019 on a Chinese passport and visa, according to the immigration bureau’s records . She returned to China and came back to India in September 2022, the special cell officer said.

“This time, she came to India via Nepal and not on a valid Chinese visa and passport. She procured a Nepalese citizen certificate under the name Dolma Lama and then came to India. When caught on October 17, she tried to mislead investigators by claiming she was a Nepalese citizen. However, after verification from the Foreign Regional Registration Offices (FRRO), it was established that the suspect indeed was a Chinese national. Accordingly a case was registered and she was arrested,” added the officer.

