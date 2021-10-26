Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CISF detects bag containing 58 lakh at Delhi Metro's Lal Quila station

In a statement, the force said that the incident took place on October 23.
Delhi Metro (File Photo/Used only for representation)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 10:07 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which looks after security at stations of the Delhi Metro, said on Tuesday its personnel at the Lal Quila metro station recently detected cash amounting to 58 lakh, kept in a bag, adding that officials of the Income Tax department issued summons to a Chandigarh resident for further enquiry in the case. “At around 4pm on October 23, during baggage screening through X-BIS machine at the Lal Quila metro station, constable Kumar S of the CISF noted an image of currency notes inside the bag of a passenger,” the force said in an official press release.

The release further noted that on spotting the currency, constable Kumar immediately stopped the conveyor belt, and communicated the issue to his senior officer in-charge. On questioning, the passenger, identified as Raju Ranjan, a resident of Sirsapur in the national capital, disclosed that he was an employee at a plastics company, and was carrying the money for business purpose, the statement said.

“However, he failed to produce any valid document to explain why he was carrying such a high volume of cash. The matter was further conveyed to IT officials, who arrived at the station, and called up Ashok Bansal, the owner of the plastics company, for further investigation. The money, meanwhile, was kept inside a metro station,” the CISF said.

Bansal, the force said, was summoned by the IT department on October 24. However, since he too could not explain why such a huge sum of money was being carried by his employee, officials seized the amount on October 25, taking it with them for further investigation.

(With ANI inputs)

