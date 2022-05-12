Civic bodies remove encroachments across Delhi
New Delhi: Rampant encroachments on the roadside in several parts of the city were removed during the ongoing drive against illegal structures by the municipal corporations on Thursday with civic bulldozers being seen in action in areas such as KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Prem Nagar, Khyala and Dilshad Garden.
According to civic officials, 120 roadside shanties and other temporary structures were removed on KN Katju Marg, ramps and stairs built over drains were cleared in west Delhi’s Chand Nagar, 20 truckloads of scrap was removed from Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh, illegal structures raised by street vendors were removed in Turkman Gate area.
North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel said the drive along KN Katju Marg focused on removing shanties along the busy road stretch. He said two bulldozers, eight dumper trucks and around 28 other trucks were used to remove the debris from the 1.5-km-long stretch. “During the encroachment removal drive on KN Katju Marg, 120 temporary structures and jhuggis were removed. Similarly, the drive at Prem Nagar, in Karol Bagh, led to vacation of 3000 sq meters of area,” Goel said.
The civic body also removed 22 vendors from Turkman Gate area in central Delhi. The commissioner said that the action is an attempt to clear pedestrian walkways and roads from encroachments to ease the traffic and pedestrian movement .”Such drives on public roads are carried out regularly across all MCD zones. We are also undertaking drive against illegal unlicensed meat shops,” Goel said.
East MCD mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that the civic body on Thursday carried out several drives removed illegal vendors and structures from footpaths in Dallupura, Dilshad garden, Kanti Nagar and New Ashok Nagar. “We have received representations from various RWAs that such drives should be carried out in their areas too. Corporation is carrying of the drives for public welfare,” he added.
Across the southern parts of Delhi, the South MCD undertook drives in Madanpur Khadar, Sriniwaspuri, Khayala, Sagarpur and Dabri. SDMC spokesperson said that four buildings were demolished in Madanpur Khadar while the 2.5-km-long stretch around Iskcon temple, Dheersen Marg and Kalkaji was cleared of encroachments. “Illegal structures were removed on government land in Khayala and Punjabi Bag. A 2-km-long road stretch was made encroachment free in Chand Nagar and illegal properties placed on public land were removed in Punjabi Bagh,” he added.
IAF sergeant arrested from Delhi for espionage
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have arrested a 31-year-old Indian Air Force sergeant for allegedly leaking “classified and sensitive” information about defence installations and service personnel to an agent of the “adversary country”, after being “honeytrapped” through a social networking site. Sharma was working as an administrative assistant at the Indian Air Force Records Office at Subroto Park in Delhi, the Delhi Police in a statement on Thursday.
Govt extends anti-open burning campaign by another month: Minister
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government will extend its anti-open burning campaign by a month until June 13. This will be the campaign's second phase. Rai said that as part of the campaign's first phase-- which lasted from April 12 to May 12-- government officials inspected 5,241 sites, and issued 23 notices and challans and prosecuted six people.
Health dept paper leak case: Mahesh Botle granted bail, walks out of jail
Joint director of National Health Mission in Mumbai, PUNE Mahesh Botle, was released from jail after he secured bail in the second case that he was arrested in during the government recruitment exam malpractices crackdown by the Pune police cybercrime cell in December 2021. The order was passed by additional sessions Judge Patravale on Tuesday and made available on Wednesday with defence lawyers Hrishikesh Subhedar, Neeraj Mahajan, and Rushikesh Thakare.
AAP, BJP spar over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party is intent on destroying Delhi in the garb of clearing the city of encroachments, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday, a claim the saffron party dismissed. Addressing a press conference, the AAP's Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bhardwaj, accused the BJP of trying to “uproot” the lives of “millions of Delhi residents”.
Protests erupt at demolition drive in south-east Delhi, AAP MLA arrested
Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday after local residents protested against a demolition drive in southeast Delhi's Kanchan Kunj, with some pelting stones at the civic and police officials, who responded with a brief lathi charge, officials and eyewitnesses said. The drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was the latest in a crackdown across the Capital against illegal setups and construction.
