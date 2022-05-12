Civic bodies remove encroachments across Delhi

New Delhi: Rampant encroachments on the roadside in several parts of the city were removed during the ongoing drive against illegal structures by the municipal corporations on Thursday with civic bulldozers being seen in action in areas such as KN Katju Marg in Rohini, Prem Nagar, Khyala and Dilshad Garden.

According to civic officials, 120 roadside shanties and other temporary structures were removed on KN Katju Marg, ramps and stairs built over drains were cleared in west Delhi’s Chand Nagar, 20 truckloads of scrap was removed from Prem Nagar in Karol Bagh, illegal structures raised by street vendors were removed in Turkman Gate area.

North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel said the drive along KN Katju Marg focused on removing shanties along the busy road stretch. He said two bulldozers, eight dumper trucks and around 28 other trucks were used to remove the debris from the 1.5-km-long stretch. “During the encroachment removal drive on KN Katju Marg, 120 temporary structures and jhuggis were removed. Similarly, the drive at Prem Nagar, in Karol Bagh, led to vacation of 3000 sq meters of area,” Goel said.

The civic body also removed 22 vendors from Turkman Gate area in central Delhi. The commissioner said that the action is an attempt to clear pedestrian walkways and roads from encroachments to ease the traffic and pedestrian movement .”Such drives on public roads are carried out regularly across all MCD zones. We are also undertaking drive against illegal unlicensed meat shops,” Goel said.

East MCD mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that the civic body on Thursday carried out several drives removed illegal vendors and structures from footpaths in Dallupura, Dilshad garden, Kanti Nagar and New Ashok Nagar. “We have received representations from various RWAs that such drives should be carried out in their areas too. Corporation is carrying of the drives for public welfare,” he added.

Across the southern parts of Delhi, the South MCD undertook drives in Madanpur Khadar, Sriniwaspuri, Khayala, Sagarpur and Dabri. SDMC spokesperson said that four buildings were demolished in Madanpur Khadar while the 2.5-km-long stretch around Iskcon temple, Dheersen Marg and Kalkaji was cleared of encroachments. “Illegal structures were removed on government land in Khayala and Punjabi Bag. A 2-km-long road stretch was made encroachment free in Chand Nagar and illegal properties placed on public land were removed in Punjabi Bagh,” he added.