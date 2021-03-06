Civil defence volunteer shot dead in Bawana, police suspect local rivalry

A 22-year-old civil defence volunteer was shot dead by a few unidentified men in outer Delhi’s Bawana in the early hours of Saturday. Police said the murder took place because of personal enmity between two groups and multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest the gunmen.

The victim Shashi Kadyan was a resident of village Katewara in Bawana. The man was a civil defence volunteer and was attached to an additional district magistrate in outer Delhi as a driver.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan said the deceased had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. “Prima facie, the motive behind the killing appears to be personal enmity and local rivalry. A case of murder has been registered and multiple teams have been set up to identify and arrest the accused,” Ranjan said.

Police said around 5.30am, the police control room received a call reporting that a man was lying dead near Jogi Wada Chowk in Bawana. A police team was rushed to the spot and it shifted the man to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

“Initial inspection of the spot revealed that at least 20 rounds were fired at him. The doctors have confirmed that the man was shot at least 10 times. His family members were informed and the body was sent for a postmortem examination,” said a police officer who wished not to be named.

The officer said, following preliminary probe, it has come to light that the man was killed following enmity between two groups over hegemony in Katewara village. “It has been learnt that the shooting took place around 1.30am and was reported four hours later. The man is believed to be associated with one of the two rival groups in the village. The officer said they have also recovered some footage of the shooting and efforts are on to trace the assailants. We are also checking if the two groups are associated with criminals in the area,” he said.

Police said Kadyan did not have any criminal antecedents . “Efforts to establish the timeline of his movements are being made. His phone call records will also be checked to see who he was in contact with, just before being murdered,” the officer added.