Civil society groups launch month-long campaign to promote communal harmony

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the civil society organisations, which had come under a common umbrella ahead of the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said they will organise a host of events to revitalise citizens who take pride in India's rich, diverse, plural cultural heritage and work towards a society based on constitutional values. HT Image

The announcement of the 'Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan' campaign comes ahead of the January 22 consecration of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

"The country is witnessing a frenzy of organised communalism which has got nothing to do with maryada (dignity) or aastha (faith) or dharma (religion) but is a brazen attempt to polarize voters on religious lines in the run up to the critical 2024 national elections," the Bharat Jodo Abhiyan said in a joint statement.

"At this fork-on-the-road, civil society, represented by Bharat Jodo Abhiyan (BJA) would like to remind Indian citizens and society of the nation's strengths and assets: its immortal founders, incomparable heritage, diverse peoples and their varied cultures," the group said.

The month-long campaign which will have online and offline events was launched at a press conference addressed by Convenors of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan Yogendra Yadav and Vijay Mahajan, National Secretary Kavitha Kuruganti and National Working Group member Kamayani Swami.

The group called upon like-minded citizens to give a missed call on 7877722353, to express solidarity.

"We invite them to become co-travellers in this mission of unity and progress, for a healthy – inclusive, truth-seeking, forward-looking, and compassionate - society. We call upon them to join this vital mission to reclaim the republic," they said.

Bharat Jodo Abhiyan (BJA) is a civil society platform which spans numerous people's organizations across 15 states of India.

The statement said its objective is to protect India's multi-hued social fabric, highlight issues of social, economic, political justice and strive for equality and fraternity of all citizens.

"Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan is rooted in our conviction that the present plan of organized communal frenzy must not be allowed to overshadow our civilizational heritage of co-living and the constitutional design of our democratic, secular republic.

"We believe that an overwhelming silent majority of Indians desire peaceful and harmonious co-living but in the present climate they are denied an opportunity to express their convictions. Hence, in this critical year for our nation's destiny, this campaign attempts to connect all such citizens so that the public sphere can be reclaimed," they said.

The campaign will be held from 3rd to 30th January 2024, and includes events and activities to celebrate iconic heroes of India like Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekanand, Savitribai Phule, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, and celebrate festivals like Lohri and Sankranti.