Class 10 girl abducted, raped, beaten with a rock in north-west Delhi

A Class 10 girl student was allegedly kidnapped on Thursday by an unidentified man on her way back home from school, sexually assaulted and then hit in the head multiple times with a rock, police said on Friday, adding that the suspected was yet to be arrested.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim underwent treatment at a Rohini hospital and her condition was said to be stable.

Police have lodged an FIR against the man on charges of rape and assault under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso ) Act on the basis of the girl’s statement and her medical reports.

According to the 14-year-old girl, the man took her to an abandoned guard room at Bhorgarh Industrial Area near Narela on Thursday afternoon when she was returning from her government school in Narela , police said. At around 1pm, the girl’s father said, the victim reached near some abandoned flats when a man overpowered her from behind and sedated her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He took her to an abandoned guard room some 30 metres away, and sexually assaulted her. When she regained consciousness, she resisted his attempt and tried to hit him with a rock lying nearby but the man snatched it and hit her head multiple times before fleeing the crime scene,” the father alleged.

“My daughter escaped and sought help from a biker, who was passing by. Some locals also arrived and they admitted my daughter to a government hospital in Rohini, where she got three stitches on her head. I was at my workplace in Maharani Bagh in south Delhi when I was informed about the incident,” the girl’s father said over phone.

According to the father, the girl’s school is nearly three kilometres away from their house. She usually used to walk back home with her students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they were trying to identify the accused and arrest him. “Multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the suspect. The CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene are being probed. In one camera, the girl is seen walking alone. Nobody is seen following her. Local intelligence network has also been activated for information gathering about the suspect,” a senior police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON