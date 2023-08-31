Delhi-NCR had second cleanest air in 8 years in January-August: Study

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region announced on Thursday that the clean start to the year continued in August, with the first eight months being the second cleanest in air quality in the last eight years. Only in 2020, a year impacted by the Covid-19 lockdown, was it cleaner, according to CAQM.

According to the pollution agency, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) for January-August this year was 174, the lowest from 2016 to 2023, trailing only 2020, when the average AQI was 147.

The average AQI for these eight months in 2022 was 194; it was 192 in 2021, 199 in 2019, 203 in 2018, 203 in 2017, and 236 in 2016. Because AQI was launched in April 2015, data for that year was incomplete, said officials.

CAQM said the air quality remained stable despite a relatively dry August across northwest India.

“Precipitation and wind speed have a significant impact on AQI. August 2023 was one of the driest on record, with a rain deficit of 30% above normal across the country and a significant deficit of more than 50% above normal in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan. A strong dust storm also occurred in the region between August 26 and 28, increasing the PM10 concentration. Despite this scenario, the daily average AQI for all 31 days of August remained between satisfactory and moderate,” CAQM said.

An AQI of 51 to 100 is classified as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 is classified as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 as very poor and over 400 as severe by the Central Pollution Control Board.