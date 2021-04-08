Clean Yamuna project: 13 effluent treatment plants slapped with fine of 12 crore

Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued show cause notices to 13 common effluent treatment plants (CETP), which are entrusted with the treatment of wastewater in the city, and imposed environment compensation charge of over ₹12 crore for violating protocols under the Clean Yamuna project.

“In a bid to fulfil the decision of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to clean the Yamuna by 2023, the DPCC has issued show cause notices for imposing total environmental compensation of ₹12.05 crore to 13 CETPs. CETPs have been found not complying with prescribed effluent standards even after repeated directions being given by the DPCC. The Delhi government has found CETPs to be non-functional or not properly functioning, as a result of which the Yamuna is getting more polluted,” said Rai in a press statement.

He further said the compensation was calculated on the basis of monthly analysis reports of the DPCC. “CETPs play a key role in treating the polluted waters from the industries, and, therefore, the prescribed effluent standards must be maintained. After repeated interventions in cases where they have not complied with our directions, stern action has been taken and we will monitor the situation,” Rai said.

According to Rai, 13 CETPs, with a total capacity of 212.3 MLD (million litres daily), are in operation in Delhi. The CETPs, which are in Wazirpur, Mayapuri, Bawana, Narela, SMA, GTK, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Nangloi, Badli, Jhilmil, Lawrence Road and Naraina, have been constructed to treat industrial effluent/wastewater generated in the 17 industrial areas of Delhi.

While 11 of them are managed by cooperative societies, two are operated by a private limited company.