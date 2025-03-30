Menu Explore
Cleanliness drives on after Delhi CM’s directions

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Agencies are also removing debris from roadsides and cleaning drains and sewage lines, officials said

Several government and civic agencies in Delhi such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) are conducting cleanliness drives in streets, lanes, flyovers, public spaces, temples and religious sites under directions from chief minister Rekha Gupta to carry out a cleanliness drive in the Capital, Gupta’s office said in a statement on Saturday.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Rekha Gupta X)
“Maintaining cleanliness is a collective responsibility and remains a top priority for the government. We are fully committed to transforming Delhi into a clean and well-maintained city. This campaign marks a significant step toward improving the quality of life for residents while also contributing to environmental sustainability. With coordinated efforts from all departments, Delhi is on track to becoming a clean, beautiful, and well-organised city,” Gupta said.

An official in the chief minister’s office said that agencies are also removing debris from roadsides and cleaning drains and sewage lines, and fixing potholes on roads. Details of the action taken by various departments under the drive were not shared by Gupta’s office.

On Thursday, Gupta had held a high-level review meeting with officials of the urban development department, MCD, NDMC, DJB and DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) at the Delhi secretariat and directed them to conduct a special sanitation drive.

MCD officials said they have been carrying out daily field inspections across wards since Friday, the day after instructions were issued by the CM.

“The government has launched a large-scale cleanliness drive across Delhi, ensuring the cleaning of every street, lane, and public space. As part of this initiative, unauthorised banners and posters are being removed from public property, including flyovers, road signs, and school boundary walls. Strict enforcement measures are being taken against violators under the Property Defacement Act,” Gupta said.

