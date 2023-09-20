Clear debris, prune trees on Delhi’s arterial roads in 10 days, says PWD

The engineer-in-chief of the Public Works Department (PWD) directed all divisions to ensure that all civil and beautification work including pruning of trees, fixing of potholes and kerbs, removal of old metallic tree guards and debris from the sides of roads, and the levelling of manholes be completed by September 30, adding that any laxity in the completion of work will be viewed “very seriously” and action will be taken against erring officials.

A total of 1400km of roads in Delhi are over 60 metres wide, under the jurisdiction of PWD.

“All divisions are directed to complete all the work by September 30, 2023. There will be inspection from October 1 onwards and any laxity will be viewed very seriously warranting initiation of action against erring officials. No leniency will be shown for non-performance,” said the order by engineer-in-chief OP Tripathi.

Wednesday’s order came after it was noticed the principal secretary’s (PWD) instructions issued during G20 Summit preparations were not duly followed officials.

Officials said that while civic agencies like New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) started work on time, PWD started sanitation and beautification work much later during G20.

“All PWD roads in Delhi require massive tree pruning in order to ensure effective utilisation of lane traffic. Instructions issued during the G20 preparations have not resulted in effective action on ground. The process of removal of trees affecting the traffic and pedestrian movement on PWD roads shall also be expedited,” added the order.

Pruning of trees has been a concern across Delhi because of the rule by the forest department that trees with branches of girth over 15.7cm cannot be pruned without permission. Officials have been instructed to expedite taking permissions from the forest department wherever required.

Officials said that a special team has been constituted with a nodal officer at PWD headquarters to monitor the work daily. Senior officials will conduct daily inspections randomly and need to record their comments on the e-monitoring app.

