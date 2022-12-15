Cleric at Delhi madrasa on the run after 10-yr-old accuses him of sodomy: Police

NEW DELHI: A cleric at a north Delhi madrasa has been booked on charges of sodomy on a complaint of a 10-year-old boy, police said on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed that the first information report (FIR) was registered against the cleric at the Sarai Rohilla police station on Wednesday.

The cleric, a native of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, is on the run, a police officer aware of the matter said.

“The boy told the parents that he had been a victim of repeated incidents of sodomy over the last month but was scared to tell his parents. He finally gathered the courage and told them on Wednesday after which they informed the police,” the officer said.

The officer added that teams have been formed to trace the cleric.