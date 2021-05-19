Cloudy day ahead for Delhi; heavy rains also likely today

The national Capital is likely to see a cloudy sky on Wednesday with the possibility of heavy rain, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 23 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 30°C. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 26.8°C, normal for the season’s average, and the maximum temperature was recorded 30.8°C, nine notches below the season’s average.

Also Read | ₹50,000 for Delhi families struck by Covid deaths: CM Kejriwal

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved to satisfactory category on Wednesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 84.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “Surface winds are south southwesterly and moderate. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely at isolated places with isolated dust peaks for shorter time period. Overall AQI is forecasted to marginally improve and stay in the low end of moderate to satisfactory for next two days.”