Cloudy sky with light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD

Delhi is likely to see a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 26°C while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36°C.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 26.9°C, and maximum temperature was 36.9°C – one degree above normal.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Tuesday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 119.

On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 144, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “Delhi: AQI today indicates ‘moderate’ air quality. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes ~ 72% to PM10. For the next 3 days (30th, 31st, 1st) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 8-16 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘moderate’ due to prevailing relatively dry conditions. Moderate temperature (~ 34-36 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 2.0-2.5) maintains moderate ventilation.”

