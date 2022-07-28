Home / Cities / Delhi News / Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD
Expect moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD

Delhi weather: The maximum temperature in Delhi on Thursday to be 32°C, down from Wednesday’s 34.6°C. Delhi did not record any rainfall in the last 24 hours
Delhi city is likely to see moderate rain between Thursday and Saturday. Friday is likely to be the wettest of the three days, with moderate showers expected throughout the Capital. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 08:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The intensity of rain in Delhi will increase from Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers across the national capital. Met officials said this is largely down to the shifting of the monsoon trough towards northern India, with peak rain activity for Delhi expected on Friday when moderate rainfall is likely to be recorded in most places of Delhi.

“We had a relatively dry spell over the last few days and this was because the trough had shifted towards central India. It will return to the Indo-Gangetic Plains by Thursday and bring rain to most places across northwest India, including Delhi. This should provide at least one to two spells of moderate rainfall for Delhi and isolated parts could even receive a heavy spell,” said RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD.

Owing to these spells, Delhi’s maximum temperature will hover between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius (°C), with a high of around 32°C forecast for Delhi on Thursday, IMD said. Delhi’s maximum temperature was 34.6°C on Wednesday, which is around normal for this time of the season. The capital did not record any rainfall in the last 24 hours, according to IMD data.

Delhi’s minimum temperature too is expected to drop in the next few days, touching 23°C by the end of the month. It was 26.7°C on Wednesday. “Both days and nights will be cooler due to overcast conditions and on-and-off spells of rain across Delhi,” Jenamani added.

After a strong start to the month, which saw Delhi receiving 117.2mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period till 8:30 am on July 1, there was a brief drop in rain activity in the first two weeks, before moderate spells of rain hit Delhi in the third week.

Safdarjung, considered as Delhi’s base station for weather, recorded 30mm of rainfall in a 24-hour window between July 16 and 17 and a 56.6mm spell of rain between July 20 and 21. Till 8:30 am on Thursday, Delhi had recorded 232.8mm of rainfall – in excess of the normal monthly mark of 210.6mm for July.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) showed a slight improvement on Thursday morning, recording a reading of 72 (satisfactory) at 8am according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, while it was 74 (satisfactory) at 4pm on Wednesday. The AQI is likely to stay in the satisfactory range over the next three days, owing to rains.

“The AQI is in the lower end of the ‘satisfactory category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometre) is currently contributing to around 50% to PM10. For the next three days (28th, 29th, 30th) peak wind speed is likely to be around 12-18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within the ‘satisfactory’ category due to expected light rain spells,” said Safar, a government body.

