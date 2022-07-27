Delhi weather: IMD forecasts strong bout of rain
July is likely to end with a strong bout of rain for Delhi, with the monsoon trough shifting north once again, the weather department said on Wednesday, adding that the city is likely to see moderate rain between Thursday and Saturday.
According to IMD’s forecast, Friday is likely to be the wettest of the three days, with moderate showers expected throughout the Capital.
However, the city got no rain till the evening on Wednesday, even as overcast skies kept the mercury in check, with Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 34.6°C. Humidity levels on the day oscillated between 65% and 87%.
RK Jenamani, scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said showers in Delhi will get stronger from Thursday, with some parts of Delhi possibly receiving heavy rain, depending on the movement of the monsoon trough.
“The trough is returning towards northern India and will spread across the Indo-Gangetic Plains, leading to widespread rainfall in this region. There had been a fall in rain activity over the last three days, since the monsoon trough shifted down towards central India,” he said.
After a strong start to the month, which saw Delhi receiving 117.2mm of rain in a 24-hour period till 8.30am on July 1, there was a brief drop in rain activity in the first two weeks, before moderate spells of rainfall hit Delhi in the third week.
Safdarjung, considered Delhi’s base weather station, recorded 30mm of rainfall in a 24-hour window between July 16 and 17 and a 56.6mm spell between July 20 and 21.
Till 5.30pm on Wednesday, Delhi recorded 232.8mm of rainfall, more than the 210.6mm the city usually receives in July.
Meanwhile, Delhi’s overall pollution levels increased marginally in the last 24 hours, with the air quality index (AQI) touching 74 (satisfactory), according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily 4pm bulletin, up from 69 on Tuesday. The AQI is likely to stay in the satisfactory range over the next three days, owing to rains.
“The AQI is in the lower end of the ‘satisfactory category. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) is currently contributing to around 50% to PM10. For the next three days (28th, 29th, 30th) peak wind speed is likely to be around 12-18 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within the ‘satisfactory’ category due to expected light rain spells,” said Safar, a government body.
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
