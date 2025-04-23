CM announces launch of Vaya Vandana Yojana in Delhi

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that the distribution of health cards under the Vaya Vandana Yojana – an insurance policy-cum-pension scheme by the central government – will start on April 28 at the Thyagaraj Stadium. CM Rekha Gupta at the secretariat on Tuesday. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Large-scale registration of beneficiaries for the scheme will also start on the same day at district offices and locations identified by public representatives, according to a release issued by the chief minister’s office.

Gupta made the announcement following a high-level meeting with officials at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday to discuss the implementation of the Vaya Vandana Yojana and the setting up of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, under the central government’s Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme.

Sharing details of the Vay Vandana Yojana, Gupta said each registered senior citizen will receive a health card containing their complete health record, regular check-up data, and emergency health information.

“All health check-ups for citizens aged 70 years and above will be provided free of cost in Delhi. This age group requires special care, and the government is fully accountable for ensuring they receive timely and quality healthcare,” Gupta said. “Vaya Vandana Yojana is not merely a government initiative, but a symbol of respect and gratitude towards the elderly,” she said.

The Vaya Vandana Yojana is a pension scheme which provides the country’s senior citizens with sustainable income avenues.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme, meanwhile, provides health insurance and other treatment, including medicines, through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

In the meeting, the CM directed officials to compile the list of citizens aged above 70 years to implement the scheme.

With regard to establishing Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across Delhi, all district magistrates were instructed to identify suitable locations and submit their lists by Wednesday. A total of 1,139 Arogya Mandirs will be set up throughout Delhi, with approximately 15 centres in each assembly constituency. CM Gupta directed public representatives and district magistrates to promptly identify and inspect appropriate locations.

She also said that 169,000 cards for beneficiaries have been generated and will be distributed soon.