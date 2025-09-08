CM dispatches 52 trucks with flood relief materials for Punjab

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and senior party leaders on Sunday flagged off 52 trucks carrying relief materials for the flood-affected people in Punjab. The CM said that Delhi stands in solidarity with Punjab during this unprecedented crisis. CM Rekha Gupta, ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood, during the flagging-off ceremony of trucks carrying relief material for flood-hit victims of Punjab. (PTI)

Floods in Punjab have affected hundreds of villages and towns, leading to extensive crop and livestock damage and thousands being displaced.

“Thousands of families have been displaced due to the floods in Punjab. The Delhi government is committed to sharing their pain and extending every possible assistance,” said Gupta while addressing the gathering. “These trucks carry not just supplies, but the love and support of the people of Delhi for their brothers and sisters in Punjab,” she added.

She said the relief trucks dispatched carry food grains, drinking water, medicines, clothes, tarpaulins, sanitary kits, milk powder, and other essential daily-use items. The Delhi government organised the collection and packing of supplies on a war footing to ensure swift delivery.

In addition, the government has contributed ₹5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Gupta added that Delhi remains ready to provide further aid based on Punjab’s needs.

“Delhi and Punjab are deeply bound by emotional and cultural ties. The nation as a whole lives by the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam- the world is one family. At this time, when natural calamities have caused distress and hardship in the country and in Punjab, we must hold one another’s hands and stand united. From our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have learnt how to stand with any nation in the world when it faces adversity. Punjab is a jewel of the nation, which has always extended support to both the country and the wider world,” CM said.

Gupta also said that she has spoken with her Punjab counterpart and assured continued support until the situation stabilises.

Earlier in the day, the CM reviewed the ongoing development works in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency at Jan Seva Sadan. She directed officials to regularly monitor the progress, submit detailed status reports and address land-use issues promptly. Discussions were also held on the progress of completed and pending projects.

“Harvesting points will be established in the waterlogging-prone areas of Shalimar Bagh. The process to revitalize markets will be initiated, and action will be taken to remove leaning or tilted trees.Public interest works and their timely completion remain our topmost priority,” Gupta said in a post on X.