CM issues new LPG connections under PM Ujjwala Yojana

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday distributed new LPG connections to women beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during an event held in the Wazirpur area, reiterating the government’s focus on eliminating smoke-filled kitchens in the national capital. Officials added that awareness initiatives are also underway to replace coal-based equipment in small commercial activities (Representative photo/PTI)

According to officials, more than 250,000 families in Delhi have been provided access to clean cooking fuel under the scheme since its rollout in 2016. The scheme aims to help households to switch from traditional cooking methods such as wood, coal or dung-based fuel as these are a major source of household air pollution. These pose serious health risks, particularly to women who spend long hours working in kitchens.

“The administration is preparing beneficiary lists to ensure coverage for all eligible families. The initiative is part of our push to reduce combustion of solid fuels in the city, especially during the winter season when emissions stack up due to meteorological conditions. Security personnel posted outdoors at night are also being provided with electric heaters to discourage wood burning for warmth,” Gupta said during the distribution drive.

To be sure, all women over 18 years of age and from an economically weaker background who do not have any other LPG connection in the household are eligible for this scheme.

Beneficiaries who received the new connections in Wazirpur said the subsidised cylinders would reduce the financial burden of switching to clean fuel while improving cooking convenience. The Delhi government said follow-up assessments will be carried out to ensure refills remain affordable and households do not revert back to traditional methods.

Government officials said that the growing reliance on LPG under the Ujjwala scheme has helped reduce risks of indoor air pollution while cutting emissions that contribute to Delhi’s already deteriorated air quality.

Gupta said ensuring wider LPG penetration is linked with Delhi’s clean air efforts, as household emissions remain an often-overlooked component of the city’s pollution load. Officials indicated that distribution camps will continue in areas where coverage remains low.

Officials added that awareness initiatives are also underway to replace coal-based equipment in small commercial activities. Press workers, who traditionally use coal-fired irons, are being encouraged to transition to gas or electric alternatives to reduce localised pollution.