Home / Cities / Delhi News / CM Kejriwal appeals Centre to increase Covid-19 vaccine quota for Delhi
delhi news

CM Kejriwal appeals Centre to increase Covid-19 vaccine quota for Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the Centre to increase the quota of Covid-19 vaccine for the national capital as it faces a huge crunch of the shots. Reiterating his appeal urged the Centre to import Covid-19 vaccines at a national level instead of leaving it to the states to raise global tenders.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged the Centre to increase the quota of Covid-19 vaccine for the national capital as it faces a huge crunch of the shots. Reiterating his appeal urged the Centre to import Covid-19 vaccines at a national level instead of leaving it to the states to raise global tenders. The chief minister made four appeals to the Centre to boost vaccine availability in the country as he flagged vaccine crunch in Delhi.

The chief minister cited the halt in the vaccination process for people in the age group of 18-44 years to flag the shortage of shots in Delhi. He said that the vaccine stock for the category has been consumed due to which their centres have been shut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP