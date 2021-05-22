India’s Covid-19 active caseload at over 2.9 million; 8 states contribute 69% to national tally

Active caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India has been witnessing a declining trend in the past few days and went below the three-million mark, according to the latest data from the centre on Saturday.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare said as of Saturday, India had 2,923,400 active cases of the infection. This constitutes 11.12% of the total confirmed cases in India and is a fall of 104,525 cases from the 3,027,925 reported previously on Friday. The ministry also noted that eight states accounted for nearly 70% of the national tally.

With 514,259 active cases, Karnataka contributed the highest followed by Maharashtra with 369,673 cases and Kerala with 306,719 cases. Karnataka also was the second highest contributor to the number of daily news cases detected in India after the state reported 32,218 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, data from the ministry showed. Only Tamil Nadu, with 36,184 cases, identified more new cases than Karnataka in the same time period.

However, the top three contributors -- Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala -- all witnessed a decline in their respective active caseload since Friday, the ministry also highlighted. In Karnataka, active cases fell by a significant 20,716 cases, the highest in the last 24 hours. While Maharashtra witnessed a reduction of 16,112 cases, Kerala’s count shrunk by 11,501 cases, according to the ministry’s data. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s active cases count increased by 11,239 cases, the highest among all states on Friday.

Tamil Nadu (274,629 cases), Andhra Pradesh (209,156 cases), West Bengal (132,181 cases), Rajasthan (131,806 cases) and Uttar Pradesh (106,276 cases) are among the states that added the highest to the national tally of active cases, along with the top three.

Many states have also been witnessing a drop in their daily new cases as the country reported 257,299 infections in the previous 24 hours. However, more than 4,000 patients succumbed to their illness in the same time period for the second consecutive day as the death toll inched closer to 300,000-mark (295,525 to be exact).