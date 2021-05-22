Black fungus outbreak: Centre allocates 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B to states, UTs

Union minister of chemicals and fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda announced an allocation of 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin- B, a key drug to treat raging Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', to various states and Union territories on Saturday.

The allocation has been made based on the total number of patients, the minister informed in the official release.

After a detailed review of rising no. of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today.



The Allocation has been made based on total no. of patients which is approx. 8848 across country. pic.twitter.com/JPsdEHuz0W — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSadanandGowda) May 22, 2021

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal disease commonly being detected in the Covid-19 patients who are in the recovery phase. People get Mucormycosis, of which there are several types, by breathing in the fungal spores. They can be spread in hospitals and homes by air humidifiers or oxygen tanks containing dirty water.

The infection needs to be caught early as it is aggressive and has a high fatality rate. It directly attacks the immune system of the patients and people with Covid-19 and along with comorbidity are in the most vulnerable category.

Doctors are suspecting that the sudden surge in Mucormycosis may be linked to the rapid use of steroids to treat Covid-19 patients.

The distribution of additional vials comes as several states are reeling under the fatal Mucormycosis epidemic. With infection spreading rapidly in the country, it has led to the shortage of key medicines to treat the fungal infection. On Friday the health ministry said that it was looking for more companies to produce the antifungal drug amphotericin B used to treat it and also increase imports of the medication.

India has confirmed 8,848 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis, with Gujarat being the epicentre of the disease. As per the figures mentioned in the release, Gujarat has the highest number of cases with 2,281 infected people. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2000 cases of black fungus.

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana have 910, 720, 700, 350 cases respectively, the ministry states in the release.

In the national capital, 197 people have been infected with black fungus.

On Friday, All India Institute of Medical Science (Aiims) director Randeep Guleria listed three factors important in the prevention of the Mucormycosis outbreak.

"Three factors are very important: First, good control of blood sugar levels; second, those on steroids must monitor blood sugar levels regularly; and, third, be careful about when to give steroids and their dosage," news agency ANI quoted Guleria saying as the Covid-linked infection claimed more than 7,000 lives in the country so far.

Guleria also acknowledged that steroid use has become much more prevalent during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. "Those given high doses of steroids when not indicated can lead to high blood sugar levels and a high chance of Mucormycosis," he said. Guleria called for judicious use of steroids.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

coronavirus mucormycosis Topics