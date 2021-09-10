Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CM Kejriwal to join Ganesh aarti at North Delhi temple

The Delhi high court on Thursday declined to hear a plea that challenged proposed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to be organised by the Delhi government, saying the petition was filed in a hurry without homework.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:38 AM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will participate in Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at a temple in north Delhi on Friday evening, and the event will be broadcast live by the Aam Aadmi’s social media handles, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The official said, “The idea is to ensure that people can celebrate from their homes and they don’t have to gather at public spaces in the light of Covid-19 guidelines. The chief minister will participate in a Ganesh Maha-Aarti.”

Last year, the Delhi government organised a Diwali event at Akshardham temple.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on Thursday declined to hear a plea that challenged proposed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to be organised by the Delhi government, saying the petition was filed in a hurry without homework.

