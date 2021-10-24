CM Kejriwal to perform live Diwali puja this year

Like last year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and members of his cabinet will perform Lakshmi Puja on Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 4.

The puja will be telecast live, Kejriwal said on Saturday, and asked people to pray alongside them from their homes to generate “wonderful vibrations”.

Last year, Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues performed the puja at the famous Akshardham Temple in Delhi, but the location of this year’s ritual is yet to be announced by the government.

“I would like to inform you all that this year on Diwali, I will carry out the puja with my cabinet ministers at 7pm which will be telecast live. I urge you all to join us virtually by also celebrating Diwali by switching on your televisions. Imagine the positive vibrations the joint celebrations will celebrate,” Kejriwal said at a function in the Delhi assembly to mark Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

The CM will be going to Ayodhya on Tuesday to visit Ram Lalla and seek his blessings on behalf of all the people of Delhi in this festive season.

Kejriwal was the chief guest of the Agr-Samagam event organised in the Delhi assembly premises by Agar-Vansh Sanstha.

In 2019, the government had organised a laser show at Connaught Place to encourage people to forego crackers on Diwali.

Last year, with Covid-19 protocol in place and gatherings of over 200 banned, the cabinet decided to hold the puja at Akshardham temple and telecast it live. The CM has visited Akshardham Temple on several occasions in the past as well.

