CM lauds top ranks to Delhi govt schools

Delhi government-run Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Sector 10, Dwarka, has topped the category of the ‘State Government Day’ schools in the country-wide Education World India School Rankings 2022-23.

Five other Delhi government schools feature in the top 10 spots in the category. Besides the school in Dwarka Sector 10, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Yamuna Vihar is ranked second, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Rohini Sector 11 is ranked sixth, Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Dwarka Sector 5 is ranked ninth and Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Surajmal Vihar is ranked tenth.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the state education department on Wednesday. “Proud of my Team Education. Once again, Delhi Govt Schools top the Education World School Rankings, with the best state govt school in India, and 5 of top 10 state govt schools of the country being from Delhi. Congratulations to Team Education on this amazing feat” Kejriwal tweeted.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, tweeted: “Government’s schools continue to outrank & outperform the schools of every other state govt in India. As a result of the dedicated efforts of every member of Team Education,Delhi is showing the way forward to the entire nation.”

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party’s Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) In-charge and party MLA from Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak said that while the school ranking survey puts five Delhi government schools in the list of top 10 schools in country, the civic body forced Delhi into the lower end of the 48 cities on the central government’s annual cleanliness survey Swachhta Survekshan. “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled MCD’s primary objective was to keep Delhi clean but it failed miserably; Delhi kept lagging in Swachhta Survekshan over the years. When AAP comes to power in MCD, Delhi will also be in Top 10 of Swachhta Survekshan with the support of people of Delhi in no time.”

MCD did not respond to AAP’s comments.