CM, LG open new multilevel parking at Nehru Place to ease congestion, streamline traffic

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena and chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated a multilevel car parking (MLCP) facility at Nehru Place, which is expected to provide a major boost to urban infrastructure needs in the neighbourhood and also ease traffic decongestion, officials said. The parking facility integrates intelligent management and guidance systems, including automated ticketing and digital floor displays that enable users to locate vacant parking spaces without unnecessary circulation, officials said. (Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)

Developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the project has been implemented under the urban development fund (UDF) of the ministry of housing and urban affairs and is part of the Nehru Place District Centre redevelopment plan.

Officials said the initiative represents a significant milestone in the upgrade and revitalisation of Nehru Place, one of Asia’s largest IT and commercial hubs, which witnesses an average daily footfall of over 130,000 visitors.

“I would like to reiterate that our policy is one of zero tolerance towards unauthorised parking. We urge citizens to actively use this modern facility and support our collective vision of a greener and smarter Delhi,” Saxena said at the event.

CM Gupta said a comprehensive plan is being prepared to develop parking facilities on available DDA land in areas facing acute parking shortages. She said accelerating stalled development works in Delhi is a result of the united mandate of the people.

The multilevel facility has been developed at a cost of ₹70 crore as a six-level structure comprising a basement and five upper floors. It can accommodate about 660 cars and has designated spaces for persons with disabilities and electric vehicles. It also has provisions to park over 350 two-wheelers.

The facility is secured through comprehensive surveillance with 148 CCTV cameras and equipped with advanced firefighting systems and disabled-friendly access provisions. It also provides nine electric vehicle charging points, supported by dedicated power infrastructure.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, DDA vice-chairman N Saravana Kumar, and other senior officials of the DDA were also present at the event.