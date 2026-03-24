CM Rekha Gupta presents ₹103700 cr Delhi budget; focus on infra, health, edu

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday presented a ₹1,03,700 crore budget for 2026-27, with a focus on infrastructure, health, education, green initiatives, and social welfare. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (X)

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi received its highest-ever allocation of ₹11,666 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) was allotted ₹5,921 crore, and the urban development sector ₹7,887 crore.

Gupta announced ₹800 crore for unauthorised colonies, ₹787 crore for the Delhi Village Development Board, and ₹300 crore for the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board.

The government earmarked ₹392 crore to carpet 750 km of roads, out of a total 1,400 km network. The development department was allocated ₹960 crore. ₹380 crore has been earmarked for environmental and pollution control measures, including initiatives aimed at reducing air pollution and improving urban sustainability.

Gupta referred to the Palam fire tragedy and increased the fire services budget to ₹674 crore from ₹540 crore. The allocation will fund new fire stations and quick response vehicles.

Education received the highest share of the budget at 18.6%, translating to ₹19,326 crore. ₹90 crore has been allocated to provide bicycles to girl students who make it to class 9 in government schools. Another ₹10 crore has been allocated for laptops to meritorious students, both boys and girls, from government schools. ₹18.5 crore has been earmarked for student exposure visits to emerging technologies. A new Sainik School and 10 Kendriya Vidyalayas will also be established.

The health sector received ₹12,645 crore. ₹500 crore has been set aside to complete pending hospital projects in Jwalapuri, Hastsal, Madipur, and Siraspur. A new trauma centre will be built at GTB Hospital with a ₹200 crore allocation. Gupta said 750 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are planned. She announced that transgender persons will be included as beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Gupta announced the launch of the Advanced Newborn and Optimal Lifecare scheme with a ₹25 crore allocation for free screening for 56 genetic disorders in newborns.

The women and child development department was allocated ₹7,406 crore, including ₹5,110 crore for the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. The government announced the setting up of “Rani Haats” with a ₹10 crore allocation to support women entrepreneurs. Measures for women’s safety include ₹50 crore to illuminate dark spots across the city with smart LED lights.

Gupta said 25 million sanitary napkins will be distributed to schoolgirls. She added that welfare boards will be set up for gig workers, traders, and transgender persons.

Gupta allocated ₹8,374 crore for the transport sector. She said the goal of a fully electric bus fleet will be achieved by 2029. ₹200 crore has been earmarked for the rollout of EV Policy 2.0, which aims to position Delhi as a leader in electric mobility.

Gupta announced the formation of a Delhi Institutional Think Tank or DITI Aayog on the lines of NITI Aayog to guide policy planning and implementation. “We are committed to strengthening the foundations of a welfare state, with health and education as our top priorities,” Gupta said.

Gupta announced warehousing, semiconductor, startup and incubation, play school, private sports academy, EV policy, drone, and tourism policies.

She allocated ₹28,000 crore for asset creation and infrastructure development. She said this includes investments in urban services, civic infrastructure, and long-term development projects. ₹16,700 crore has been allocated for water and sewerage-related works.

Gupta highlighted administrative reforms and governance improvements to reduce delays and improve transparency in implementation.