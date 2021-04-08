Home / Cities / Delhi News / CM reviews slum rehabilitation project
delhi news

CM reviews slum rehabilitation project

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to expedite the construction of flats under the state government’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’ in situ [on site] slum rehabilitation project
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 11:34 PM IST
HT Image

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed officials to expedite the construction of flats under the state government’s ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makan’ in situ [on site] slum rehabilitation project.

Kejriwal reviewed the progress of the project at a meeting with senior government officials.

“Chief minister Kejriwal added that any problems in the implementation of the scheme should be brought to his notice so that they can be effectively removed and families can be shifted to their new homes and can lead a life of dignity,” read a government press statement issued after the review meeting.

The project is being spearheaded by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Dusib) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC). Over 90,300 flats will be constructed across Delhi over 237 acres in multi-storey buildings and each flat is expected to cost the government 8 lakh, according to senior government officials.

In the first phase, over 52,300 flats will be allotted, 18,000 in the second phase and 20,000 in the third phase.The deadline for the first phase is April 2022, and the entire project by 2025.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

17-year-old boy detained for cyber stalking woman

Have right to protest, but not to create nuisance, throw garbage on road, Hc tells Sanitation union

Woman and four accomplices held for killing her husband for insurance money

Elderly couple run over: Police say errant driver was sister of woman they arrested; both now in custody

The statement further read, “DUSIB officials informed the CM that construction of 18,084 flats was underway. These flats are almost ready. Officials in the meeting informed that 34,260 flats are being built by DSIIDC. Of this, 17,660 flats are ready, while 16,600 flats are under construction. Apart from this, the officials informed that 4,833 flats have been allotted to the homeless families living in slums, while the process of allocation of 7031 flats is underway and will be completed soon.”

In previous meetings on the project, Kejriwal instructed the officials to ensure the allotment of the flats within 5 kms of where their slums were located.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP