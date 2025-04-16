CM vows action against arbitrary school fee hike

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday promised “swift and strict” action against private schools found to be arbitrarily hiking fees or threatening students with expulsion, saying such practices would not be tolerated. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Photo from X)

After meeting groups of aggrieved parents, Gupta said she had instructed education officials to identify all erring institutions and issue immediate notices.

“We have made it school has the right to intimidate or harass students or their guardians, or to increase fees without due process. There are clear laws and guidelines governing this, and any school found in violation will face serious consequences,” she said.

The CM’s remarks came hours after she met parents and students of a school in Model Town – Queen Mary’s Public School – who accused the administration of unfair fee collection methods and expelling students for non-compliance.

Gupta said the complaints were being handled with “due sensitivity.”

The chief minister added that the education department has been directed to launch a citywide inquiry into such complaints. “We don’t view education merely as a right, but as a powerful instrument of social transformation,” Gupta said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is committed to ensuring access to quality education for every child in Delhi.

Rohit Juneja, a parent of a Class 8 student at Queen Mary’s, alleged that the school had raised fees drastically in recent years — by 40% in 2022-23, 30% in 2023-24, and 18% in each of the next two academic years. “Parents have been protesting for the past week. There’s no transparency or justification,” he said.

Gupta emphasised that the government’s approach to education reform extends beyond infrastructure. “Whether it’s smart classrooms, trained educators, or skill development programmes, our focus is on nurturing life skills, independent thinking, and self-reliance so that every child can realise their full potential,” she said.

The CM warned that institutions causing mental distress to families through arbitrary practices would be held accountable. “If found guilty, their recognition will be revoked,” she said, adding that notices would be issued to all schools under complaint, asking them to explain their actions.

Aparajita Gautam, president of the Delhi Parents Association, welcomed the intervention but urged immediate action.

“The academic session has begun, and parents are under immense pressure to pay unjustified fees. The government must act now—not just issue warnings. Derecognising a school isn’t a long-term solution. The government should consider taking over such institutions,” she said.

On April 7, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood announced that the government would collect audit reports from all 1,677 private schools and upload the data to the Directorate of Education’s website within 10 days. An investigation committee has also been formed to conduct a thorough audit of fee structures.

Despite repeated attempts, Queen Mary’s Public School did not respond to phone calls or messages sent by HT.

Former chief minister and AAP leader Atishi urged Gupta to immediately ban all private schools from increasing fees until their accounts are audited. “This order can be issued today—if there is no collusion between the schools and the BJP-led government. If there is collusion, the CM will not issue such an order,” Atishi tweeted on X.