Commission lifts Grap Stage 2 restrictions as air quality improves in Delhi/NCR

With Delhi’s air quality remaining in the “moderate” category for a second consecutive day, and improving to a reading of 164 (moderate) as compared to a reading of 192 (moderate) on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s 4pm bulletin, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday evening lifted all Stage 2 or ”very poor” category measures under the graded response action plan (Grap) from across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

With this, the CAQM has signalled that pollution levels were unlikely to deteriorate to such high levels again this season and has lifted the ban on diesel generator (DG) sets across NCR as well as a ban on coal and firewood, including its usage in tandoors at hotels, restaurants and open eateries.

Stage 2 or ”very poor” category measures under Grap came into force on October 19, 2022, and haven’t been lifted since, with Delhi’s AQI largely remaining between “poor” and ”severe” during this period.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as ”good”’, between 51 and 100 as ”satisfactory”, between 101 and 200 as ”moderate”, between 201 and 300 as ”poor”, between 301 and 400 as ”very poor” and over 400 as ”severe”.

“The overall AQI of Delhi has significantly improved from the level of 207 (Poor) observed on January 30 to 192 (upper-end of Moderate) on January 31 and now to 164 (Moderate). As the air quality prediction by IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology is not indicating any significant deterioration of air quality of Delhi in the coming days, with conditions being highly favourable for dispersion of pollutants because of good wind velocity and high ventilation index, the sub-committee, accordingly, decided to revoke the order, dated 19th October, 2022 for implementation of actions under Stage-2 of Grap with immediate effect,” CAQM said in a statement on Wednesday.

As per the revised Grap, Stage 1 restrictions set in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; Stage 2 when the AQI is between 301 and 400; Stage 3 when the AQI is between 401 and 450 and the Stage 4 category measures are to be enforced when the AQI touched 450 or more.

Forecasts by the early warning system (EWS) for Delhi, on which CAQM relies for its air quality-related predictions, shows that Delhi’s AQI is likely to remain ”moderate” over the next three days as well. “Delhi’s air quality will improve but will remain in the ”moderate” category on February 1 and 2. It will deteriorate marginally after that, but will still remain ”moderate” on February 3 and 4,” said EWS.