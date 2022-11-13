Commotion as ex-AAP councilor climbs atop a transmission tower. Watch

In a bizarre incident, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor climbed over a transmission tower on Sunday in Delhi creating quite a spectacle for people in the area. The AAP’s Haseeb-ul-Hasan, according to reports, was unhappy for not getting a party ticket for contesting the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) polls due next month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the incident showed the leader on the transmission tower. A man is heard saying in the clip, “Neeche aa jao bhaiya… kyun kar rahe ho aise (Please come down, why are you doing that)”. Visuals suggested that a huge commotion had ensued in the area following the incident. This happened near Shastri Park Metro Station, according to news agency ANI, and locals, cops and fire brigade officials were reported to have gathered.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP released its second list of candidates for the civic body polls, which are scheduled for December 4. Votes will be counted on December 7. With the second list of 117 candidates, the party - eyeing to oust the BJP - has now announced candidates for all 250 wards in the national capital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP and the BJP have been engaged in a war of words amid the run up to the civic body polls. While Arvind Kejriwal’s party blames the rival for not doing anything in 15 years it managed the MCD, the BJP has been hitting out at Kejriwal for focusing more on the campaigning in Gujarat and Himachal and ignoring issues of Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, in a rare moment, speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the Delhi Chief Minister said that his party will do everything to beautify the city; and would even take lessons from Indore in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Indore has often been hailed as the “cleanest city of India”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON