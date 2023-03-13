Commuters continue to echo ‘Let’s Nacho’ even after Delhi Metro says Na, na, na, na re

The craze to create viral reels seems to have taken Delhi Metro riders by the storm. Despite the repeated announcements and efforts made by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to encourage commuters to avoid filmography inside the coaches, some travellers continue to shoot videos inside the moving trains. A case in point is the recent viral showing a young girl recording her peer dancing in a crowded coach. The same was tweeted by Major DP Singh, India’s first blade-runner, with the caption: “Ye kya hai?”

A grab from the recent viral video that shows a girl recording her friend dancing inside the Delhi Metro train. (Photo: Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh’s tweet garnered reactions that show most social media users divided as some expressed their joy while re-tweeting the reel while others called it “atrocious behaviour” and “nuisance”. It cannot be denied that the trend of making videos inside metro trains has caught the fancy of many, regardless of the several, repeated warnings by DMRC, prohibiting photography and videography inside the train. Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, DMRC, says, “We have used memes and humorous content as part of our social media campaign to generate awareness regarding this issue. Organised shooting inside the metro is strictly prohibited, prior permission needs to be taken even for film shoots. If we do grant permission, some amount is also charged as a token of apology for the inconvenience caused to the commuters.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some metro travellers might wonder what’s the harm in spontaneous shooting of reels, which is different from an organised shooting of films. Dayal explains, “Even if it’s spontaneous, there are messages, hoardings, and announcements discouraging such behaviour. The videos that go viral on social media might be fun to watch, but the faces of other passengers reveal their discomfort and shock at being included. That should not happen.”

Besides frequent announcements, DMRC has also used references of Sholay (1975) and RRR (2022) to drive the point home. (Instagram: DMRC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The comfort quotient of fellow passengers is indeed a concern. “I know they are just trying to have fun, but why at the cost of other travellers? Ghar pe banao na reels,” opines Konishjit Singh Bedi, a Ghaziabad-based engineer and shares that he has spotted commuters making reels at the food joints of Hauz Khas Metro Station. Bedi adds, “You can’t stop people from making a video in public spaces, but the general coach inside the metro is already so crowded. Their recording makes it so difficult to go from point A to point B without feeling like your privacy is being violated.”

A grab from the recent viral video that shows a girl recording her friend dancing inside the Delhi Metro train. (Photo: Twitter)

On the other side, there are some social media groups that thrive on the very video content that is generated from such encounters. Some Delhi-based social media users capture life in the metro, peppered with topical reels. One among them is Mritunjay Kumar, who runs @delhi.metrolife and @mydelhimetrolife on Instagram. “I have recorded videos of myself as well as my friends, dancing inside Metro. This is my way of spreading a little bit of cheer, happiness, and relatability in the mundanity of daily life,” says the 28-year-old digital marketer, who lives in Greater Noida and travels daily to Gurugram for work. He is of the opinion that his recorded videos are not against the rules, and reasons: “The rules clearly state not to record anyone without the consent of fellow passengers whereas I always seek permissions from them before recording and posting reels that feature anyone else. My videos get thousands of views, and one of them has 1.64 lakh likes! I record interesting people, someone who is looking nice or someone who breaks into an impromptu dance. It makes travelling less boring and I get so many DMs and comments from people who share that they love the content I curate. So it can’t be all bad or wrong!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the past, some performances inside the metro like this one, in an empty coach, by a Bharatanatyam dancer was appreciated by many on social media.

Some content creators do acknowledge the fact that shooting videos might make them liable to pay the fine. “I don’t want to cause inconvenience or trouble people. If anyone says no, I always put away my phone,” says a digital content creator on the condition of anonymity. This creator runs the Instagram handle @delhimetrotravellers, and reveals getting several messages from Instagram users, wanting to get featured on the said page: “I curate a lot of content sent by metro commuters, and so many people want to go viral... I am aware that making videos inside the train is against the rules, but I only film content after checking with those around me, if they are okay to be recorded. I don’t want to get in trouble with the authorities, but will continue making reels because I am not causing any disturbance to anyone.”

A grab from the recent viral video that shows a girl recording her friend dancing inside the Delhi Metro train. (Photo: Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author tweets @KritiKambiri

For more stories follow Facebook and Twitter