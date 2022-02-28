Commuters happy as Metro, buses resume normal operations in Delhi

New Delhi: As Delhi Metro and public transport buses started operating at full capacity from Monday -- nearly two years since the restrictions were first imposed on public transport in the Capital -- commuters claimed there was a marked improvement in their travel within the city.

“It is a big relief because ever since the pandemic, the Delhi Metro operated in a very regulated manner which used to result in long queues during peak time. Sometimes the queues for entry used to lead to the road outside the Metro premises. It was very time consuming and we had to leave at least two hours in advance instead of an hour. Opening of all gates of all Metro stations is a big relief and will save a lot of time for commuters now,” said Prayag Ghosh, an IT professional who takes a Metro between Vaishali and Rajiv Chowk (Connaught Place).

While the DDMA had allowed 100% seating in Metro and buses from January 6, to reduce crowding at bus stops and Metro stations during peak hours, no standing passengers were allowed in the vehicles so far. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) lifted all curbs on the operation of Delhi Metro and public transport buses from Monday.

The Delhi Metro network recorded six million passenger trips daily on average before the Covid-19 outbreak but it had nearly halved due to the pandemic curbs. On February 7 this year, the average daily passenger trips stood at 2.36 million; it rose to 2.79 million on February 14; and 3.19 million on February 21. On Monday, the total ridership touched 3.29 million.

To ensure that the waiting period outside Metro stations don’t go up due to social distancing, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also opened up all 712 entry/exit gates, up from the 491 open on Saturday. This is the first time since the pandemic hit nearly two years ago that DMRC has opened all entry/exit gates.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it will continue to maintain the highest level of hygiene and cleanliness for the passengers. “Delhi Metro services have resumed today (Monday) without any restrictions on passenger occupancy after a long time. However, let us remember that Covid is not over yet. In order to ensure a safe journey, let us follow all necessary protocols such as wearing masks regularly, adequate social distancing, and frequent hand sanitisation. Our trains and stations are being frequently sanitised and all guidelines in place shall be stringently followed,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communication), DMRC.

Bus commuters also said that there was a visible improvement at bus stands as vehicles run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster scheme began operating at full capacity. “Bus stops are less crowded as they are allowing everyone to board the bus today (Monday). It has made our commute faster,” said Sadhna Sharma, who works in a mall in Lajpat Nagar.

The city currently has 6,894 buses, of which 3,761, including an e-bus, come under the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and 3,133 under the cluster scheme.

DTC officials did not reveal its ridership data.

On December 28, 2021, as part of the Covid-19 graded response action plan, the DDMA had imposed the “Yellow Alert”, under which the Delhi Metro and state-run buses were allowed to operate at 50% seating capacity and no standing passengers. On January 6, DDMA allowed 100% seating in Metro and buses, but restrictions were still in place for standing passengers.

