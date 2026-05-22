Complaint filed over illegal tree felling by PWD for drain expansion in Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi: An advocate has filed a complaint with the state forest department alleging illegal and arbitrary cutting of trees by Public Works Department (PWD) officials for expansion of a drain in Shalimar Bagh, citing section 8 of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), 1994.

The complainant alleged that over 20 trees have been felled along the stretch between blocks AE and AD without permission from the tree officer (north forest division). (Representative photo)

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The complainant alleged that over 20 trees have been felled along the stretch between blocks AE and AD without permission from the tree officer (north forest division).

The forest department said an enquiry has been initiated. “A complaint was received and as per the process, a restraining order is issued first, followed by proceedings where the party is allowed to present its case,” an official said.

Meanwhile, a PWD official said, “All work is being carried out as per the SOP and due norms.”

Under DPTA, permission from a tree officer is mandatory before felling trees. Section 8 provides an exception in cases of emergencies, where a tree poses immediate danger to life, property, or traffic. However, even in such cases, the tree officer has to be informed within 24 hours.

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{{^usCountry}} The complaint has been made by Amber Shehbaz Ansari, an advocate, who has alleged PWD was misusing section 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint has been made by Amber Shehbaz Ansari, an advocate, who has alleged PWD was misusing section 8. {{/usCountry}}

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“I found several mature and healthy trees had been felled by the PWD for drain work. On enquiry, an official showed a letter citing section 8 as authorisation. However, over 20 trees have already been cut in violation of the DPTA without taking mandatory permissions.” he said.

“The indiscriminate cutting of trees is causing serious environmental concerns, including loss of green cover, increase in air pollution and temperature and damage to local biodiversity,” the letter added.

On May 11, HT reported how the government ordered an immediate survey and removal of trees leaning or prone to collapse in high winds or rains across PWD’s 1,400-km arterial road network in Delhi. Officials had said that the order has been issued to prevent accidents and deaths. This was based on an order dated May 8, issued by the PWD on “mandatory survey and removal of dangerous trees within respective jurisdiction”.

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However, a senior forest department official had clarified at the time that permission from forest department would still be required if a large number of trees were identified for removal by the PWD.