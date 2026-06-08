PWD orders drain-cleaning work completion by June 15, before monsoon's arrival

The Public Works Department (PWD) has directed all field units to complete drain-cleaning work, inspect pumping infrastructure and submit compliance reports within the next two weeks as part of the Delhi government’s annual monsoon preparedness exercise.

The order from PWD, whose ministry is held by Parvesh Verma, directs officials to begin drain-cleaning work immediately and ensure that drains are cleaned by June 15. (ANI)

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According to an order by the department, all drains are to be cleaned before the onset of the rainy season. The order states that efficient and timely cleaning of drains, along with the proper functioning of pumps, is essential to tackle waterlogging during periods of heavy rainfall. The order directs officials to begin drain-cleaning work immediately and ensure that drains are cleaned by June 15.

“The cleaning of drains and checking of pumps should start immediately and all works must be completed before the onset of monsoon. Field engineers have also been instructed to maintain photographic and video evidence of completed work. Silt removed from drains is to be lifted within 24 hours to prevent it from re-entering the drainage system,” a PWD official said.

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The department has also asked officials to identify locations where PWD drains discharge into drains or nullahs maintained by other agencies and coordinate with the concerned authorities for regular cleaning of those stretches. The order specifically mentions coordination with agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

As part of the safety measures, officials have been directed to ensure that all manholes are properly covered. Executive engineers have been asked to submit certificates confirming compliance to their respective superintending engineers, chief engineers and the designated nodal officer by June 15.

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“Officials have also been directed to ensure regular cleaning of roadside bell mouths and rainwater pipes installed on flyovers throughout the monsoon season. Engineers will also verify that all installed pumps are functional and that pump sumps have been desilted. Compliance reports are to be submitted through the departmental hierarchy by June 15,” said the official.

To independently verify preparedness, SEs have been assigned to inspect pumping installations outside their own circles. Inspection reports are to be submitted by June 17 in a prescribed format detailing pump locations, capacities, operational status and sump conditions.