Cong holds massive rally in northeast Delhi

The Delhi Congress on Monday held a rally in Mustafabad, one of the areas hit by the 2020 communal riots, in northeast Delhi, and attacked the BJP-led Centre over inflation and unemployment as party leaders sought to reconnect with its traditional Muslim vote bank and revive its lost public support in the Capital.

Delhi Congress leaders at the rally in Mustafabad . (HT Photo)

Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely took a dig at the policies of the Centre and said that the common people are suffering because of them. “The high inflation and unemployment have made their lives very difficult. These would be the key issues in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the unemployed youth and common people are waiting for a chance to throw this government out,” said Lovely.

He added all religious texts teach harmony but the current central government does everything to promote disharmony and disrupt brotherhood.

It was the third major rally of the Delhi Congress under Lovely who took over as the Delhi Congress chief in August. The Congress has not won a single seat in 2015 and 2020 Delhi assembly polls. It also fared poorly in the municipal elections with a negligible number of councillors in the current civic body. The party is holding back-to-back rallies keeping in mind the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as it tries to revive its fortunes in Delhi.

Both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are members of the opposition alliances INDIA. “The call on the alliance and seat sharing will be taken by the national party leadership,” said a senior Congress leader.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said with every passing day Delhi Congress is making itself a laughing stock. “Congress said development issues have been ignored in east and north-east Delhi. On the other hand, its leaders are making efforts to forge an alliance with AAP, whose government is responsible for ignoring east Delhi,” he said.

