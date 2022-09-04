Home / India News / Congress 'Halla Bol' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today; several roads shut for traffic

Congress 'Halla Bol' rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today; several roads shut for traffic

Published on Sep 04, 2022 09:56 AM IST

The stage is set and banners have been put up as Congress workers started arriving at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan to participate in the rally. Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the protest.

ByHT News Desk

The Congress took out a ‘Mehngai par halla bol’ rally on Sunday, protesting against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre in an all-out attack over inflation, unemployment and GST hike on essential items. The Congress and its supporters have arrived at Delhi's Ramlila ground for the demonstration and a big show of strength is expected. Adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the central Delhi location in view of the protest, Delhi Police said.

The stage is set and banners have been put up as Congress workers reached the Ramlila Maidan to participate in the protest rally.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7, where former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will walk across the country highlighting the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

Gandhi – who, in a Facebook post, had said the biggest problems facing the country today are unemployment, inflation and the growing hatred – will join a host of senior Congress leaders to address the rally today, while party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the country, will participate in it.

Traffic advisory by Delhi Police

The Delhi Traffic Police took to its Twitter handle to commuters in the national capital about road closures on Sunday.

The road closures include – Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road and DDU-Minto Road red light point towards Kamla Market will remain closed, the advisory read.

“Due to a protest call by Indian National congress at Ramlila Maidan tomorrow, some stretches around the venue shall observe road closure. Commuters are advised to avoid the mentioned roads for their convenience,” read the tweet by Delhi Traffic Police.

Additionally, paramilitary forces have been deployed along with the local police at Ramlila Maidan where the rally will take place. Metal detectors have also been placed at the entry points of the ground to avoid any untoward incident.

